Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:KRC traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 1,132,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,281. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.