Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

