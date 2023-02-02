Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,725. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

