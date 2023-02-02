Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $67,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

