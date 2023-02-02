Kin Price Up 14.4% This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and $335,977.63 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00409049 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.73 or 0.28712253 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00557856 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.