Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KSS opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile



Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

