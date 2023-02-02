KOK Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. KOK has a market cap of $49.12 million and $738,566.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00218403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09718659 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $525,160.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.