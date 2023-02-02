KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $8.65 or 0.00036485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $851.30 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

