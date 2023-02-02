Kujira Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.59 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and $190,704.78 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00413388 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.61 or 0.29016803 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00557762 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,905,575 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.72224202 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $160,514.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

