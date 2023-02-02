Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.53 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 813,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $7,238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $4,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $5,517,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

