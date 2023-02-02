Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

