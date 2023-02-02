Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $178.92, but opened at $170.30. Landstar System shares last traded at $176.43, with a volume of 6,712 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after buying an additional 368,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.84.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

