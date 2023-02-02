Latch (LTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.

Latch Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 1,086,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.76. Latch has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of Latch

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Latch by 55.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Latch in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

