Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.58. Latham Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 97,356 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Latham Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $534.07 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

