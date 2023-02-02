Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $786.90

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.90 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 824 ($10.18). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 817 ($10.09), with a volume of 97,642 shares changing hands.
Law Debenture Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 787.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 751.52.
Law Debenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.
Insider Transactions at Law Debenture
Law Debenture Company Profile
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.
