Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $786.90

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.90 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 824 ($10.18). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 817 ($10.09), with a volume of 97,642 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 787.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 751.52.

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Law Debenture

Law Debenture Company Profile

In other news, insider Trish Houston bought 367 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,503.66). In related news, insider Claire Finn acquired 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.72 ($24,560.60). Also, insider Trish Houston bought 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,503.66).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

