Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $3.97 Million in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 2,547,225 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

