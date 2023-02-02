Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 10.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.