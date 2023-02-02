Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.58. 856,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,017. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

