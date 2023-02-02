Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,240,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12,039.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,763. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

