Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.2% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.85. The company had a trading volume of 843,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

