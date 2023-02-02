Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,291 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 714,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

