Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,914 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 14,425,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,955,398. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

