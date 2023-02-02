LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $614,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.90. 1,624,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977,860. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The company has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

