LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. 6,088,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,149,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $244.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

