LEMONCHAIN Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $206,752.36 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

