Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.84.

Lennox International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LII traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.70. 145,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.37.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 839.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

