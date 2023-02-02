Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $7.06 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 1,260,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,970. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

