Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 158,792 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 1,323.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Cadiz worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadiz

Cadiz Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Cadiz news, Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 84,905 shares of company stock worth $192,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 146,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,684. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Cadiz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.