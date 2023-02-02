Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 1,614 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 1,621,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,189. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

