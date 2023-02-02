Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 383 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $11.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.84. 1,369,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,338. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.20 and a 200 day moving average of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $251.38.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.72.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

