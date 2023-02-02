Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 317,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,192,000. California Resources makes up about 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,857,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 789,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 164,574 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in California Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 130,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

