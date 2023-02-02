Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $11,397,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,654,700.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

HHC stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 25,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.43.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

