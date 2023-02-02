Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 123 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of UHS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

