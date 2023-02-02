Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 9,543 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $60.50. 3,812,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,594,707. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

