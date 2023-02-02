Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.77 billion and approximately $18.25 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,652.98 or 0.06969489 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00403329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.78 or 0.28310741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00555356 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,028,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,026,383.40781644 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,639.91299921 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,745,080.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

