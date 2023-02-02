LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.69 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.