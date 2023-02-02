Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.25

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Lion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

