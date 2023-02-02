Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.85 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.73-2.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Up 4.9 %

LFUS stock traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.30. 165,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.30 and its 200-day moving average is $232.20. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

