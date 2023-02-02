Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.12 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.97 EPS.

LFUS stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.37. 147,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.20.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

