LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05). 200,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 266,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of £6.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.48.

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

