LSV Asset Management Has $18.43 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $497.00 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.