LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Sealed Air worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 265,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.0 %

SEE opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

