Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 4.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 10,343,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 21,411,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. HSBC lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

