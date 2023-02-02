Lumi Credits (LUMI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,204.75

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,204.75 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00411717 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.00 or 0.28899481 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00522131 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.