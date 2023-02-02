Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 6.3%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 3,162,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,789,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

