Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$10.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.69.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

