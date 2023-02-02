Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $93.74. 612,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

