Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,015 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

