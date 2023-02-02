Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,163 Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL remained flat at $22.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 67,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,822. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

