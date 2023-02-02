Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,824 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 485,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

